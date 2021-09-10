Nexar Beam GPS Dash Cam | $90 | Amazon



Never underestimate how useful a dash cam can be. You might not realize it, but there are so many things that can go wrong while out and about on the road, many of them situations that you might want to have recorded evidence of. Plus, it’s a good way to hold you and others accountable while on the road. Get hooked up with a dash cam of your own with the Nexar Beam GPS Dash Cam, just $90 right now at Amazon.

Advertisement

This is Nexar’s most compact camera, and it’s small enough to hide behind your rearview mirror. It may be little, but it’s mighty. It records in 1080p full HD, and it works when paired to its special companion app. That means it can stream live footage to your phone while you drive, so if you need evidence of anything that happens, you need only head over to your app, which works on both iOS and Android devices.

If you need to hang on to more footage, you can upload clips to your free, unlimited Nexar cloud account for safekeeping. The app can also give you post-collision reports with just a tap, so if anything happens, you’ve got a quick rundown with footage, G-force impact, location, driving speed, and other details to turn in for insurance purposes. Convinced yet? Pick up one of these cams for yourself and see how much better you feel while out on the road with it. An added layer of protection like this is definite ly worth it for peace of mind.