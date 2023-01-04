It's all consuming.
Stay Organized With a Label Maker for 30% off

Get yourself a portable Bluetooth label printer for jars and more.

By
Joe Tilleli
Label Maker Machine with Tape | $37 | Amazon
Graphic: Joe Tilleli

Do you have a ton of mason jars filled with crafts or ingredients or literally anything? How do you tell them all apart aside from just looking inside and seeing what they are? Well, labels are how! Do you have a label maker? No? Well, good news! This label maker for jars is both portable and works via Bluetooth. You can easily print new labels on the fly. It’s available in green, black, gray, white, pink, and purple. I’m not sure I’d call the green “green” though. Looks more like a teal or a robin’s egg blue to me.

