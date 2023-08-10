It's all consuming.
Lifestyle

Stay Informed and Prepared: COVID Test Kits Now 17% Off as Cases Increase

Knowledge is your best defense with kits accessible and discounted off at Amazon.

By
Riley Blackwell
BinaxNOW COVID test kits only take 15 minutes.
Graphic: Riley Blackwell

Feeling under the weather this Summer? It could be due to a rise in COVID cases across the US as in-person events and gatherings increase. Amazon’s offering 17% off BinaxNOW COVID self tests, so you can have a quick check ready at home. Get results in just 15 minutes to stay healthy and safe out there.

If you or someone you know are looking for an accessible entry to peace of mind, regularly staying informed is your best defense for keeping curiosity at bay.

