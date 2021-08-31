3-Pack: Sub Zero Stainless Bottles (25 oz) | $19 | SideDeal | Use Code KINJAFS

If you live in a house of active people and constantly have water bottles stolen/shared, this is a great deal. Grab this 3-pack of Sub Zero stainless bottles and never be without again. I actually always have like three in the fridge because I drink a lot of water, and I like to have them chilly and ready to go. Get all three of these eco-friendly bottles for just $19. As they are three different colors that will help keep which belong to whom straight. They’re also lightweight to take to the gym or on hikes and durable to withstand whatever you put them through. Made from recycled materials, they are also BPA and toxin-free. This deal will run until September 3.

