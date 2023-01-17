Stay Healthy, Stay Hydrated, and Take 20% Off This Breville Juicer

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Breville Juice Fountain Cold Juicer | $160 | 20% Off | Amazon

Nutrients. Minerals. Vitamins. All of these are housed within vegetables and fruits, some of which you don’t feel like eating on the reg. If you’re a picky eater and prefer to chug your greens, may I introduce you to Breville’s juicer? Yeah, Breville—the espresso machine guys—make a juicer that is as lavish as the fruits wall behind it in the photo above. The Breville Juice Fountain cold presses juice through a mesh filter that helps juice retain its nutritional value. The LED screen will let you know if there’s a problem, but there won’t be; you’ll be drinking your fine-strained juice in such a short time.