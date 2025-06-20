Listen, it's great that little Timmy's travel soccer team is doing this well. But his parents do not need to succumb themselves to standing out in the field under the blistering sun for two hours at a time with no form of relief. As the summer sun blazes down, finding ways to stay cool becomes a top priority. Whether you're lounging at the beach, hiking through the mountains, or simply trying to survive a sweltering commute, a portable personal neck fan can be your best friend. And with a 26% discount, there's no better time to invest in this handy gadget.

Amazon has the FrSara portable neck fan in a variety of fun colors going for as low as $26. They are normally priced at $37, so you're looking at an $11 discount.

These neck fans are capable of 360-degree cooling. They charge quickly and can last a long while with the 5,200mAh battery. That'll keep them working anywhere from four to 16 hours, depending on the speed you set it to. They have three different speeds so you can find what's right for you.

Neck fans are a cool and elegant way to stay cool under the sun. So grab one while it's still $11 off.