Google WiF i Mesh WiFi System | $150 | 25% Off | Amazon

One router is good, three are even better. Take 25% off this Google Wifi Mesh System and embrace total WiFi coverage across your entire home. This secure system works intelligently to serve speedy internet to everyone, no matter who else is streaming 4K movies in the house. T ogether, this trio of WiFi routers can cover up to 4500 square feet of your home—keeping you online and streaming as you wander your haunted manor aimlessly in a billowing white gown. Grab this trio for $50 each, $150 together and bring that rickety haunted house into the future!