JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, Part 1 (Blu-ray) | $30 | Amazon



If you haven’t been watching JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, first let me give you my condolences. It’s one of my all-time favorite series, and you’ve been missing out. Rectify that by picking up JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, Part 1 on Blu-ray at Amazon for just $30 right now, and dive right in. Yes, you should really watch the other parts first, but you can enjoy this one as-is because it’s the best season thus far (and Stone Ocean is on its way, baby!). All you really need to know is Bucciarati is the best team mom anyone could ever have, he’s my favorite character, and he’s going to be yours too. That’s all. Now go enjoy.