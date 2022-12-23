iRobot Roomba 694 | $179 | 35% Off | Amazon

Your New Year’s Resolution: Stop vacuuming. Well, technically, it’s stop vacuuming yourself—and start letting a robot vacuum for you. This iRobot Roomba 694, or “Roomba” for short, is 35% off. It doesn’t have the whistles and bells of some of the larger models, but it works just the same: with a three-stage cleaning system and a full-suite of advanced sensors to keep it from bumping into you stuff (furniture, errant backpack , legs, you get the idea). Use the iRobot Home app to schedule regular cleaning—it may also suggest cleaning more frequently when the pollen count is high, or your pets are shedding more. So kick back and let a robot do the work—it’s a robot you can trust.