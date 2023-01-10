It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Home Goods

Start the New Year Right With Wayfair’s Fresh Start Sale

Clean up nice with these deals on appliances and storage.

By
Erin O'Brien
Fresh Start Sale | Wayfair
Fresh Start Sale | Wayfair
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

Fresh Start Sale | Wayfair

New year, new start! You don’t need a resolution to clean up a little! Renovations and organization is all in the New Year spirit. So for the next week, Wayfair has a ton of stuff on sale to help you start anew. Specifically, appliances and organizational stuff are up to 70% off! We’ve picked some fresh-start stunners for your perusing.

Ezra Organizer Set (Set of 2) | $30 | 41% Off

Graphic: Erin O'Brien

I don’t know about you, I’m getting really into drawer organization this year. This set of two organizers keeps your socks, underwear, or other small items in identifiable rolls. Sweet!

Dyson V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | $480 | 13% Off

Graphic: Erin O'Brien
Nothing like cleaning up with some Dyson action. This cordless vacuum is great for people with pets—it has high-suction and a HEPA filter too. You can even use it to vacuum your car, if you’re feeling productive.

Eckles Freestanding Over-The-Toilet Storage | $110 | 37% Off

Graphic: Erin O'Brien
You do not have to neglect bathroom decor. In fact, you can embrace the functional-stylish dichotomy with something like this over-the-toilet storage. Extra soaps, little boxes of stuff, maybe a faux-plant for fun.

Frameless Aluminum Medicine Cabinet | $153 | 42% Off

Graphic: Erin O'Brien
Another delightful function-fun item on sale! This bathroom cabinet can be recessed in the wall, or sticking out of it. Inside, the shelves are adjustable for all your toothpaste storage needs.

Petrone Combo Laundry Center | $58 | 44% Off

Graphic: Erin O'Brien
Look, I love organizing stuff, so I can’t help but shout out these laundry organization bins. Sort laundry, make sure the stuff that goes in the dryer stays together, and then remove the bags and dump the contents into the washing machine.

Apartment Friendly 2.7 Cu. ft. Front Load Electric Washer/Dryer | $1616 | 13% Off

Graphic: Erin O'Brien
Throw that laundry into this all-in-one washer-dryer. That’s right: it does both. It can hold seven bath towels at once—that’s a large capacity! It’s an easy-to-use upgrade, with an intuitive screen display.

Large Rigid Under The Bed Storage Container | $21 | 24% Off

Graphic: Erin O'Brien
Put some duvets in here, some coats, zip ‘em up tight and store it under your bed. They flatten when not in use, and are easy to lift up, with four handles in total. The slim profile means you can buy a couple and fit them all under your bed! 

