Logitech for Creators Blue Yeti Nano Microphone | $70 | Amazon



This compact mic will capture quality sound without taking up too much desk space. With two different condensers , it offers two different styles for recording. Cardioid is more targeted—capturing sounds directly in front of the mic which makes it ideal for podcasting, video calls, or streaming. Omni captures all ambient sounds as well, which is better if you’re recording multiple speakers but only have the one microphone. Amazon has the Blue Yeti Nano for 30% off, the lowest we’ve seen it go.