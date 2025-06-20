Logo
StackSocial Is Practically Giving Away MacBook Pros

Save a cool $1,140 on this 13.3-inch refurbished powerhouse laptop — just $360 while the deal lasts.

ByMike Fazioli
We know our way around great deals, but this one took even us off guard. StackSocial is selling 15.4-inch refurbished Apple MacBook Pros for $1,140 off their normal price — just $360. These are Grade-A near-mint 2019 MacBook Pros, as close to new as possible, which makes the price tag even more shocking.

MacBook Pro 13.3-inch (refurbished) | $360 | StackSocial

The MacBook Pro has been heavy hitter of the Apple laptop lineup for years, and this model is no exception to that rule. The Intel Core i5 processor runs up to 2.9GHz, and the 16GB of RAM memory and dual graphics cards make this a powerhouse performer whether you’re working, playing, or streaming. A Touch Bar, 1TB of SSD storage, and four Thunderbolt ports complete the package. Did we mention it is over a thousand dollars off its regular price? Or that it’s under $375? Seeing is believing — head to StackSocial now and grab this crazy deal.

