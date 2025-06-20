StackSocial Is Practically Giving Away MacBook Pros

We know our way around great deals, but this one took even us off guard. StackSocial is selling 15.4-inch refurbished Apple MacBook Pros for $1,140 off their normal price — just $360 . These are Grade-A near-mint 2019 MacBook Pros, as close to new as possible, which makes the price tag even more shocking.

The MacBook Pro has been heavy hitter of the Apple laptop lineup for years, and this model is no exception to that rule. The Intel Core i5 processor runs up to 2.9GHz, and the 16GB of RAM memory and dual graphics cards make this a powerhouse performer whether you’re working, playing, or streaming. A Touch Bar, 1TB of SSD storage, and four Thunderbolt ports complete the package. Did we mention it is over a thousand dollars off its regular price? Or that it’s under $375? Seeing is believing — head to StackSocial now and grab this crazy deal.