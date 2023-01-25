Stack Your Shoes With These 35% Off Storage Boxes

See Spring 12 Pack Shoe Storage Box | $36 | 35% Off | Amazon

I’ll tell ya, the best thing I did so far in 2023 was organize my shoes. I am a vain “shoe for every occasion” type person, and most of them are boots or sneakers that I try to preserve in their shoeboxes. But shoeboxes are made of cardboard, and get rustled around a lot, you know? So I went out of my way to purchase some shoe storage boxes, like this 12 pack on Amazon. These stack and make it easy to see your shoes. Each box is ventilated, so nothing gross grows inside, and they open with a simple d oor flap. This system helps you care for your shoes, instead of just throwing them into the closet and hoping they don’t scuff. With this 35% off set, you can a ccess all your kicks, visualize your outfits, and keep your closet super-organized.