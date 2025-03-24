Spring Is Here and Summer Is Coming—Are You Ready For All Your Upcoming Adventures?

Written by a G/O Media affiliate partner: If you purchase a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Pricing and availability are subject to change after publication.

The sun is shining, the birds are certainly chirping, and the grills are getting cleaned up and ready to go. We all know what that means. It’s officially time to break out of winter hibernation.

Nothing beats the joyous feeling that comes with putting away your winter coat and dusting off that light jacket. Whether you’re gearing up for backyard BBQs, weekend camping trips, or just want to spend more time outside soaking in the vitamin D, you’re going to need some top-tier gear to make sure you can make the most of it.



To help you prepare, we’ve gathered up some of the best items to make this your best warm-weather season yet. From must-have coolers to comfy shoes and high-tech grilling gadgets, these picks will take your outdoor adventures to the next level.

Float in Style with the RTIC Tough River Tube

If you’re planning to spend some quality time on or near the water, you need the RTIC Tough River Tube. This heavy-duty float is made from durable PVC with a reinforced polyester cover, meaning it can handle lazy days on the river and a little roughhousing.

It even has a built-in backrest for maximum relaxation and a drink holder to keep your favorite bevvie secure. A quick-inflate safety valve makes it easy to set up, and a carabiner with a rope anchor lets you tether to your friends for the ultimate floating party.

It’s currently on sale for $62.99.

Keep Your Drinks Ice-Cold and Secure with a YETI Tundra 35 Hard Cooler

Nothing kills the mood like warm drinks on a hot day. Lukewarm beer anyone? No, thanks. The YETI Tundra 35 Hard Cooler keeps your beverages and (snacks) seriously ice-cold, even under the blazing sun.

Thanks to its three inches of PermaFrost insulation, it holds up to 39 cans of your favorite beverage (or 29 pounds of ice). It’s built to take a beating, whether you’re heading out on a fishing trip, loading it onto a four-wheeler, or floating down the river (yes, it fits inside an inner tube). Bonus: It’s even bear-proof for those off-the-grid camping adventures.

Available now for $275 in a variety of colors.



Upgrade Your Shades with Ray-Bans

If you’re spending more time outdoors, it may be worth it to get a better pair of sunnies than the ones from your local drug store. The Ray-Ban Zuri Bio-Based sunglasses are definitely a solid pair.



These stylish, pillow-shaped frames come with solid dark gray lenses that reduce glare while also keeping you looking cool. Plus, they’re available in high bridge or low bridge fits, so you don’t have to worry about them sliding down your nose.

Use the virtual mirror tool on the Ray-Ban site to see how they’ll look on your face, and even add prescription lenses if needed. Prices vary.

The Ultimate Athletic Shorts—Huckberry Sevens Sport

Looking for shorts that can handle everything from morning workouts to beach bonfires? The Sevens Sport Shorts from Huckberry are designed for maximum comfort and versatility.

Whether you’re running, hitting the gym, or just chilling, the 4-way stretch ripstop fabric keeps its shape while wicking away moisture. It also comes with a hidden phone pocket and the ultra-soft AC Liner™ for all-day comfort. Available in 5” and 7” lengths and in both lined and unlined options, these will be your go-to summer shorts.

Pick up a pair for $78 now.

Perfect Your Grill Game with a SmartPro Digital Meat Thermometer

Not much in life is better than perfectly cooked food from the grill. Take the guesswork out of grilling with the SmartPro Digital Meat Thermometer.

This gadget gives you precise temperature readings with an accuracy of ±1.8°F, so you never have to worry about undercooked or overcooked meat again. The touchscreen display makes it super easy to use, even at night, and it has preset temperatures for eight types of meat based on USDA recommendations.

Whether you’re smoking brisket, roasting chicken, or grilling steaks, this thermometer ensures perfect results every time.

Have it ready to go for just $17.99.



Slip Into Comfort with Classic Crocs

There are those that swear by Crocs in the summer. And then there are those that refuse to even try them. Love them or hate them, Crocs bring unparalleled ease and comfort to pretty much any scenario on a summer day (or evening).

Lightweight, breathable, and ridiculously comfortable, these shoes are perfect for beach trips, camping, or just hanging out in the backyard. They’re easy to clean, ventilated for airflow, and now made with 25% bio-circular materials, making them an eco-friendly choice.

Plus, they’re available in just about every color imaginable.



Pick up a pair now for $40.98 (18% off).

Play Outside All Day with a Cornhole Set

Warm-weather hangouts aren’t complete without a good lawn game. The Amazon Basics Cornhole Set includes two targets and eight bean bags (four red, four blue) for hours of outdoor fun.

The durable plywood boards are easy to clean, and the set comes with a carrying bag for easy transport. Whether you’re at a backyard BBQ, the beach, or a campsite, this classic game is truly always a hit.

On sale for $79.99 on Amazon.

Spring and summer are about getting outside and making memories with the ones you love. Whether you’re playing in the lake, firing up the grill, or perfecting your cornhole game, these deals help ensure you have the best gear so you can have the best season ever.

