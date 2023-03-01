Spring Has Sprung: Take Up to 70% Off at Wayfair’s Spring Savings Sale

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The calendar page turns. It is finally March. Some may say spring has sprung—around the corner, at the very least—and Wayfair is celebrating with up to 70% off sitewide.

Spring Savings | Up to 70% Off | Wayfair

This sale has great deals on big items like couches, outdoor furniture and fire pits, and some Wayfair bookshelf classics. Shop our favorites from the sale below—and celebrate spring’s springy surprises.

Advertisement

This low-profile, upholstered bed is on sale in a few different colors—but the standout is this jewel-toned green. It’s constructed so you won’t need a boxspring to support your mattress.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $190 at Wayfair

G/O Media may get a commission 13% off Moen Electric Bidet w/ Heated Seat Temperature-controlled

Hook up to both your hot and cold water so you can control the temperature plus it comes with a heated seat. Now that’s doing your business in luxury. Buy for $179 at Amazn Advertisement

Is this the cheapest coffee table at Wayfair right now? No. Is it the most interesting? Yes. The middle section has a glass top, with a little storage slot underneath for whatever artful objects you own.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $255 at Wayfair

Advertisement

This upholstered sectional is a comfy little number that’s about $460 off its original price. It sits pretty low, which creates a cozier vibe for lounging and chatting as a family.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $2040 at Wayfair

Advertisement

It won’t be cold for long—now’s the perfect time to start purchasing outdoor sets. This eight-piece, cushioned set gathers everyone around a low table for appetizers and drinks.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $750 at Wayfair

Advertisement

This closeout-deal on a tabletop fire pit is another great outdoor investment to make now. You could use those chairs above to gather around it. Just sayin’.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $223 at Wayfair

Advertisement

This rather large bookshelf has a chic “wall unit” look to it. It creates dimension and adds a special something to a blank wall—all while holding your books and knick-knacks.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $210 at Wayfair

Advertisement

Meanwhile, this lower-profile bookshelf is a thoughtful addition to a small space or hallway space—stack your keys and any other “grab and go” items atop it, and display some quirky big books too.