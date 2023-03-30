Spring Cleaning: This $90 Carpet Cleaner Does Wonders for Pet Owners

There are just some messes your vacuum can’t handle. Even the nice vacuums. Even our beloved Dyson. Sometimes, you need backup— like this $90 carpet cleaner. This Hoover carpet cleaner is especially great for pet owners, whose unpredictably fluffy friends come with a high mess-risk. The antimicrobial brush roll picks up what vacuums cannot, and prevents lingering odors.

Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner | $90 | 26% Off | Amazon

Hoover always delivers—this lightweight cleaner cleans powerfully and dries with HeatForce technology. So, no soggy carpets during spring cleaning, and a cleaner space for you, and your beloved pet. For $90, that’s not bad!

