Spring (Cleaning) Came Early This Year, These Tools Can Help

There are a number of reasons why people may be getting a jump on spring cleaning a bit early this year: For one, spring is springing pretty early in many parts of the country! And then there’s the other thing going on that’s leading to a lot of people spending a lot more time at home than usual … and hey, if you have to be at home, why not use the time to spiff the place up a bit, right?!?



We love the Drill Brush because we love power tools, especially when we get to use them to clean stuff, because power tools make cleaning feel BAD ASS and FUN TIMES! There are six different Drill Brushes to choose from so check out the different uses and think about what places in (or out!) of your home might benefit from some deep cleaning.



Cleaning grout is a sloggy job, and one that people often put off as a result. But this technique for cleaning grout cuts way, way down on the scrubbing usually required to brighten up dingy grout: Mix a gallon of hot water with ¼ cup of OxiClean and, working in sections from the back of the room toward the door, pour the solution in an S-shaped formation on the floor. Spread the solution in a thin layer over each section using a scrub brush to distribute the oxygen bleach solution. Then, let it sit for 30-60 minutes before wiping the floors clean with with a water-dampened rag or a sponge mop.



Squeegees aren’t just for windows—though they are great for windows! And windows are very often a thing we clean during the spring cleaning times!—they’re also great for deep cleaning tile bathroom walls, glass shower doors, any hard surfaces, really.

One good approach to spring cleaning is to look up and then look down and clean all the things that fall outside your usual range of vision. Of course, then you have to figure out how to get to all those high and low places without falling off a ladder, destroying your back or demolishing your knees. Enter, the extendable microfiber tools, which allow you to do both wet and dry cleaning of hard to reach places.



Another great dust buster, no pun intended, is your good old vacuum cleaner—and not just for floors! Spring cleaning is a great time to make your vacuum work overtime to clean things like furniture, mattresses, walls, window treatments, window sills, and casings that gather a lot of dust over time. The trick is to use attachments, either the ones that come standard with your machine or, if you really want to up your game, by investing in a set of add-on specialty attachments.

