Little Nightmares II (XBO) | $20 | Microsoft Store

It’s been a quiet year for games so far, and that’s likely to continue considering how many delays have already happened in 2021. But there’s actually a neat little gem that you may have missed floating around out there: Little Nightmares II. The first game was a wonderful, creepy puzzle platformer that got a little lost in the 2017 shuffle. With clearer skies, the sequel looks like it’ll make a bigger impact when it comes to year end list season with its dazzling art direction that makes it look like the second coming of Limbo. It’s the kind of game that after you beat, you’ll find yourself diving through YouTube analysis videos to put together the captivating emotional story which is all told without any dialogue. Y ou can currently download the Xbox One version for $20 on the Microsoft Store.

This story was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio on 02/08/2020 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 09/24/2021.