Samsung 65" Neo QLED 4K HDR TV | $1,698 | Amazon



It’s about that time again. Around the holidays, you start wanting a new TV for all the gatherings you might potentially have. And there’s one you might want to get your hands on today: the Samsung 65" Neo QLED 4K HDR TV. It’s now $1,698, down from its original price of $2,100.You’re saving 19% off, which is a great deal. This TV is an awesome option too, as it offers a bright, intense picture with quantum HDR, multi-layered neural networks to help upgrade every picture to 4K, Alexa support, and a number of other niceties that you’d expect from a new, state of the art TV. Everyone’s going to want to hang out at your house this year.