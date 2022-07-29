Splatoon 2 | $50 | Amazon

Somehow Nintendo found a way to make a shooter that’s appropriate for children but is still a ton of fun. Even after all this time, Splatoon 2 is still one of the better multiplayer experiences on the Switch. There’s an active community and plenty of different modes to try out. So why not jump into this paint-splattering fest today with a copy that’s only $50 on Amazon?

