Spice Up Your Life With Super Seasonings From Spicewell

Spicewell leads the new seasonings arena with a New Salt and New Pepper Duo filled with 10% of your daily vitamins in just a half-teaspoon serving. As if that isn’t already good enough to add to every meal, their New Salt is 30% lower in sodium than regular salt and blended with Ashwagandha for an added measure to cope with stress. Need some pepper with the salt? Try out their New Pepper loaded with vitamins derived from veggies like kale, broccoli, cranberry and maitake mushrooms and blended with turmeric to help with inflamation.

Superfood Salt and Pepper Duo | $30 | Spicewell

Even better, all Spicewell product packaging is recycled and compostable, creating a healthy impact not only on your body but on the Earth as well! Spicewell is clean label, making the ingredients list clear and understandable for all plus, they’re vegan too!