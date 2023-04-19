It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Kitchen

Spice up Your Life With a 29% Off Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder

Amazon's choice and a bestseller! Feel fancy in your kitchen!

By
Erin O'Brien
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
This $26 salt and pepper grinder duo grinds only when it’s flipped over.
This $26 salt and pepper grinder duo grinds only when it’s flipped over.
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

Salt. Pepper. The foundations of all seasoning. Seriously, if you’re not salting/peppering your veg before they hit the oven, I’m scared of you! Treat yourself to a little bit of kitchen tech with these 29% off gravity grinders. They have automatic operation: flip them over and let them season for you.

Watch
Snacktaku Drinks Pepsi's Time-Jumping 1893 Cola Flavors
My Cat Loves This 30-Pack of Sparkly Balls More Than She Loves Me
August 15, 2019

Gravity Electric Pepper and Salt Grinder Set | $26 | 29% Off | Amazon

You can also adjust the grind size for that perfect touch of black pep on a caesar salad, or flakey salt atop a chocolate chip cookie. If your spice rack is a little more upscale, this battery-operated grinder can crush any whole spice. They’re a nice upgrade to your basic spice grinders. No wonder these are Amazon bestsellers!

Advertisement