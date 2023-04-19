Spice up Your Life With a 29% Off Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder

Salt. Pepper. The foundations of all seasoning. Seriously, if you’re not salting/peppering your veg before they hit the oven, I’m scared of you! Treat yourself to a little bit of kitchen tech with these 29% off gravity grinders. They have automatic operation: flip them over and let them season for you.

You can also adjust the grind size for that perfect touch of black pep on a caesar salad, or flakey salt atop a chocolate chip cookie. If your spice rack is a little more upscale, this battery-operated grinder can crush any whole spice. They’re a nice upgrade to your basic spice grinders . No wonder these are Amazon bestsellers!