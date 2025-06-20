LEGO has remained relevant for a reason. Few brands manage to connect so effortlessly with children as they explore their creativity and with adults who rediscover that creativity years later. There’s something inherently relaxing about opening a LEGO box, spilling the pieces out onto the carpet, sorting through them, and finally starting the build. I like to put on some music or a podcast as I fit each brick together, easing into a quiet focus, tuning everything else out, and savoring a short pause from the demands of everyday life. But putting together LEGO sets doesn't have to be a solo activity.

This Valentine's Day, you can spend the evening inside, putting together one or more of these LEGO sets with your loved one.

This beautiful bouquet of roses will never die. The decorative set of 12 roses mixes in the flowers at its various stages of life, with four rosebuds, four just beginning to blossum, and the remaining four in full bloom. Keep in on a shelf or coffee table to brighten any space.

This Love Birds set includes these two coral-pink birds perched on a branch in spring foliage, and are just downright adorable.

LEGO also has an option to build your own minifigure. Show your special someone you love them by recreating their essence in LEGO form.