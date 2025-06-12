Spend Just $70 and Never Be Without a 2nd Screen Again

Once you get used to working or playing with a second monitor, you never want to go back to just one screen. That used to be difficult if not impossible to do when traveling, but with a great, ultra-thin portable monitor like this one from Arzopa, you can have that second screen anywhere you go. The Arzopa Portable Monitor is 15.6 inches of full-HD screen that’s only $70 right now during this Tiktok Shop deal.

Arzopa Portable Monitor | $70 | TikTok Shop

The Arzopa Portable Monitor works as a mirror image screen or as an extension of your main screen, and it can be used in landscape or portrait mode with the built-in kickstand. It’s ideal as a second screen for work trips, or for playing videos from your smartphone. It’s even compatible with handheld gaming consoles like the Nintendo Switch. It’s ultra-thin, sturdy, and ready to slide easily into your backpack or carry-on bag to give you that second screen wherever you go. Why restrict yourself to one screen when you can have the Arzopa Portable Monitor for just $70?