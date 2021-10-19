LEGO Speed Champions 76895 Ferrari F8 Tributo | $16 | Amazon

We found the loophole of the century, people. Want to impress your friends and colleagues who for some reason give a damn what car you drive? Just pick up this LEGO set for $16 so when you tell them you just bought a Ferrari, it won’t technically be a lie. Go a step further and stick it in your garage. Now you can say that you keep your Ferrari in the garage. Beautiful. I’ll update later once I have a plan for how to get it registered at the DMV.

UPDATE: This doesn’t seem possible unfortunately and I may be in a whole heap of trouble.