HyperX SoloCast | $40 | Amazon



Whether you’re into gaming for fun, for socialising, or for content creation, a good microphone is a huge boon. This HyperX SoloCast is down to $40 today, and this USB mic features plug-and-play recording, a high-quality sound for how cheap it is, a tap-to-mute sensor, an easy-to-adjust stand, and is compatible with most consoles and PCs as well. It’s an excellent get if you’ve been waiting to get a decent microphone but don’t want to splash out too much.