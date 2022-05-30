Cuisinart CEG-980 Outdoor Electric Grill | $136 | Amazon

Cooking outdoors is one of life’s simplest pleasures. The wind is in your hair, the sun on your skin, and the smell fills the air in a gratifying way. It’s not always easy to sort out though, which is whe re this Cuisinart CEG-980 Outdoor Electric Grill comes in. This electric grill only weighs 17 pounds, can cook up to eight burgers, steaks, chickens breasts, or a bunch of fish at once, has a telescopic stand for ideal comfort, and plugs into any electric outlet with ease.