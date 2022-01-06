TurboTax Deluxe 2021 | $40 | Amazon

TurboTax Premier 2021 | $55 | Amazon

Can you feel that? Your heart rate quickening, the feeling that someone just dropped a weight down into your stomach, the slight widening of your eyes. That’s anxiety, my friend! It’s tax time! And if you aren’t a single, childless adult that is renting, is conventionally-employed, and hasn’t made any purchases larger than a big screen TV, you’re essentially forced to use TurboTax or something similar. It’s miserable, we all hate it, and because we’re subject to a very change-averse political system (where that change could hurt profits), deals like this $35 off one on TurboTax Premier or $20 off TurboTax Deluxe are like finding a taurine-laced, bright green can of extreme energy drink while trapped in the desert: it’s not exciting, but it might help you live for one more day. Actually, c an someone fact check me on that? I feel like finding a Monster in the desert could actually kill you faster. Anyway, you get the joke.

If you’re not sure which software to choose, the short answer is Deluxe is for homeowners or those with high medical expenses, while Premiere is more for people with lots of investments. Obviously there’s more to it, but this stuff makes my head swim. Don’t worry, TurboTax will make sure to ambush you with a more expensive plan if you tell them about some tax situation they won’t help you with otherwise! How helpful!