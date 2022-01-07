Kitchen Gizmo Snap-on Strainer | $14 | Amazon | Promo Code 10BVRZJ7

Hey, neat, now you don’t have to worry about missing your colander and accidentally flopping your pasta into the sink, then wondering if your sink is clean enough to just throw it back in the pot afterward! This Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain silicon clip-on strainer is on sale for $2 off with promo code 10BVRZJ7. Its compact design makes for easier storage than normal wire strainers, and it looks like it’s quite a bit easier to rinse than them, also. If you’re tired of furiously scrubbing a wire strainer to get dried pasta bits off it—which, listen, if you have to use a wire strainer for that job, at least rinse it right after you use it—or you just like efficiency and convenience, this thing looks like a neat little tool that’s easier to clean than the traditional kitchen solutions to The Straining Problem.