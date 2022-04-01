Super Mario 7 Days of Socks Bundle | $20 | Best Buy

Animal Crossing Ankle Socks - Character Faces (3-Pack) | $7 | Best Buy

Animal Crossing Ankle Socks - Character Full Bodies (3-Pack) | $7 | Best Buy

The Legend of Zelda Casual Crew Socks (3-Pack) | $10 | Best Buy

Show off your love for Mario, Zeld a, and Animal Crossing with any of these sets of these officially-licensed socks from Nintendo. Whether no-show ankle socks or full-length crew socks are your styles , you can make sure the world knows how much you love these little fellers, so long as you’re not wearing shoes or long pants. The sets are all ranging from between $3 and $5 off which may not sound like a lot but in some cases that’s a full third of the price knocked off. Go ahead and treat your feet with the love and care Nintendo treats their games.