TP-Link AX5400 WiFi 6 Router | $155 | Amazon



WiFi is changing at the moment, and WiFi 6 is becoming increasing ly common, and even more powerful too. It might sound like a weird new tech keyword, but it’s actually a method of connection that allows for substantially faster connections that are more stable, and more numerous too. This TP-Link AX5400 WiFi 6 Router is down to $155 today, and allows for WiFi speeds of up to 5400 Mbps, can reach an absurd number of rooms, and can handle more devices than you likely own. It also has improved ventilation, so it’ll stay cooler than you’d expect too.