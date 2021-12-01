Up to 15% Off Foot Peel Masks | Amazon



Your feet: They’re gross. They’re dry and they’re cracked and neither one of us wants to think of them, frankly. So pick up foot peel masks for up to 15% off at Amazon, and make everyone a little more comfortable when you take off your shoes in the house. Most of them come in packs of two, so if you really like it, you can try it again. Also a good stocking stuffer that no one will know how to interpret. Is it thoughtful? Is it sending a message? Who’s to say! Note: The availability keeps shifting, so you may want to click around between scents/ingredients to score the lowest price. Most are offered at a reduced one ($17 from $20) with an additional 5% off coupon to clip. Happy sloughing!