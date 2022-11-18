Wool Dryer Balls 6 Pack | $10 | 48% Off | Amazon

Winter means: heavier laundry, heavier clothes, and maybe like, washing some blankets. Dryer sheets have a reputation: repetitive costs, a little more staticky than you’d like. But perhaps these wool balls are of interest: currently they’re only $10, which is basically half their price. Made of organic New Zealand Merino wool, these work to soften and absorb moisture from clothes. They can also remove wrinkles from clothes and fluff items like blankets. These wool balls are easy on your dryer and easy on your clothing too. Anyway, they kinda look like snowballs, so happy holidays?