The pandemic gave way for an entirely new generation to sit down and fall in love with the show that had our parents engrossed on their television sets two decades ago. It only makes sense that somebody capitalizes on this new popularity to make some Funko Pops. This wave of characters includes Tony Soprano, Carmela Soprano, Christopher Moltisanti, Silvio Dante, and an Amazon exclusive featuring Tony in his iconic robe alongside a little Funko Pop duck. It’s marvelous. Each is $13 to pre-order and is expected to release on December 27.