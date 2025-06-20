Logo
Snag This Deal and Save Over 50% On the JBL Tune Flex 2 Earbuds

Choose between 4 colors of these great noise-cancelling buds — they're all just $50 at StackSocial.

Mike Fazioli
Grab these JBL Tune Flex 2 wireless earbuds while they're over 50% off at StackSocial.

Here's a little secret about open-box deals: Only the box is in less-than-pristine condition, the contents are still brand new. So when you see an open-box deal like this one at StackSocial offering the JBL Tune Flex 2 wireless earbuds for $50 — less than half price — you can jump all over it knowing that however imperfect the packaging might be, those sweet JBL earbuds are brand new.

JBL Tune Flex 2 Earbuds (open box) | $50 | StackSocial

That means for just $50 you're scoring a pair of highly rated $110 JBL earbuds with a 48-hour battery life, JBL Pure Bass sound and Spatial Sound, Adaptive Noise Cancelling with Adaptive Aware that automatically adjusts to your surroundings, multi-point connection, Fast Pair by Google, and more. The Tune Flex 2 earbuds are equally great whether you're listening to music and podcasts, or taking a hands-free phone call. They'd be a decent deal at $110, but at just $50 thanks to this 54% off open-box deal at StackSocial, they're an absolute steal.

JBL Tune Flex 2 Earbuds at StackSocial


