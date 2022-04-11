Chefman TurboFry 3.6 Qt. Analog Air Fryer | $30 | Best Buy

Air fryers are the trendy new kitchen appliance . If you don’t have one yet or are looking to upgrade yours, the Chefman TurboFry 3.6 Qt. Analog Air Fryer is onsale at Best Buy for $30 right now, which is $50 off the usual price tag. They’re generally used to create a deep-fried flavor without using lots of oil to make it healthier, and are also great for reheating leftovers . This air fryer in particular has all the bells and whistles, with a 3.5 liter capacity that allows you to make food for a bunch of people at once, a temperature control with a 60-minute timer that shuts off when food is done so you don’t have to worry about overcooking, and a dishwasher-safe space saving basket because let’s be real, you are not going to clean this thing as much as you think you are unless it can be thrown in the dishwasher . The Chefman TurboFry 3.6 Qt. Analog Air Fryer requires little to no oil, making it a healthier option if you’re into that kind of thing.

