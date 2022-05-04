8 Angled Reusable Straws With Cleaning Brushes | $5 | Amazon



I am bad at remembering to eat, but oh baby, do I love beverages. Smoothies! Bubble tea! Milkshakes! Anything that requires something a little better than one of those weak paper straws, and I’m there. Unfortunately, this hobby causes me to produce a lot of plastic garbage. Or, almost worse, I have something delivered sans the adequate drinking accoutrements. (Straws.) I am sure you all can relate to at least one of these predicaments. Fortunately, we have a solution! Hiware’s 8 Angled Reusable Straws With Cleaning Brushes are down to $5 at Amazon right now. Wide and sturdy, they’re ideal for slurping up boba or whatever else you and I are into. Plus you get the vibrant array of colors you’d find in-store. And on top of that, you get two cleaning brushes to help you get in there. Or, you know, one cleaning brush and one backup. Whichever sounds better. Grab this eco-friendly set and order boba delivery to your heart’s content today.

