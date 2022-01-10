RockDove Men’s Elastic Collar Bootie Slipper | $20 | Target
Muk Luks Mens Kristof Slippers | $20 | Target
RockDove Men’s Faux Wool Microsuede Clog Slipper | $22 | Target
It’s winter again, and unfortunately for your icy extremities, climate change just hasn’t yet obliterated the frigid temperatures that accompany the season (you know better than to believe in the empirically-verifiable, gradual warming of our planet though—snowballs still exist!) Lucky you, Target has a bunch of cozy men’s slippers on sale right now! If you’re looking for a new pair of soft, warm slippers to stick your feet into, they’ll sell you booties like this 50% off set from RockDove for $20. The word “booties” make you uncomfortable? Pick up a set of Muk Luks Kristof slippers for $20—a 44% discount! If you wanna get real luxurious, pick up these microsuede, faux wool-lined clogs from RockDove for 40% off, at $22.