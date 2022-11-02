JBL GO 2 Bluetooth Speaker | $28 | Amazon

Whenever you’re traveling, you should always bring a Bluetooth speaker with you. You can never know when it might come in handy. This JBL GO 2 Bluetooth speaker is perhaps the easiest to take with you anywhere without sacrificing sound quality. At only 3.4" long, it still manages to create big audio with punchy bass and it’ll get your five hours of listening time before it needs to recharge. It’s IPX7 waterproof rating means you don’t have to worry about it around the pool. Even jump in with it and listen underwater if you want to. It’s available in black, red, and blue, and you can find it for 30% off at Amazon today.