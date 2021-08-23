Top Product: Victorinox Paring Knife (3 1/4") | Amazon | $8

A paring knife can be a true game-changer in the kitchen. We’re talking about chopping onions without crying and peeling potatoes without a peeler. It’s the perfect tool for all of those little tasks that require high precision.

But don’t worry if you’re not rolling in dough! You can get a great paring knife while still cutting corners, excuse the pun, financially.

Here are the best paring knives based on insights from experts and everyday average users alike. Let’s get to it.

At an affordable price of $8, this Victorinox knife is the originator of the Swiss Army knife. Designed for intricate tasks, this blade is thin as hell, so you’ll be able to slice the skin off of apples easily. The plastic handle is ergonomic and textured with a non-slip grip for optimum safety. You can even switch between having a larger plastic handle or go for a serrated blade instead for heavy-duty chopping. It has even been recommended by America’s Test Kitchen.

“This Victorinox knife is simply fantastic. It is sharp as a scalpel (be careful!) and holds its edge for a long time. Perfect for paring and slicing fruit and vegetables, etc. I purchased a whole set of Victorinox knives after doing careful research, and they are the best I’ve ever had. And they don’t cost an arm and a leg like the Global or other big professional brands I used to covet.” - Kolekatkr﻿ush, Amazon Contributor

Made with a h igh c arbon s tainless steel blade, the Wüsthof 3” Serrated Paring Knife is a great knife for chopping vegetables. Designed to resist fading, discoloration, heat, and impact, this knife is crafted with excellent, durable quality.

“ This really sharp knife is perfect for cutting ginger, tomatoes, lemons, and also all things acidic since it’s not reactive and hasn’t stained from foods. I have a carbon steel knife I also love but it reacts to acid. I have to be super careful not to get raw meat or fish residue on the handle since its handle shouldn’t get wet when washing. This new knife doesn’t need pampering. It’s a creative cook’s dream.” - M. Halpin, Amazon Reviewer﻿



Cuisinart® Classic Triple Riveted 3 1/2-Inch Parer is a super dependable and practical knife for everyday use. It features a high carbon stainless steel blade and an ergonomic handle for speed and accuracy. This product also comes limited lifetime manufacturer’s warranty, so you are sure to get your money’s worth!

“This is a great paring knife. Holds blade sharpness and easy to sharpen when needed. Excellent quality construction with three rivet handle. Have had couple of these knives for several years and still good... no rust or blade degradation”﻿ - RobertHH, Bed, Bath & Beyond Reviewer

At a fantastic price of $7, the Farberware Ceramic Knife offers precision and ease with each slice . It’s super easy to clean and is even dishwasher safe though hand washing is recommended.

“ I’ve had many knives over the years and I can tell you, for the price, this thing is great. The handle feels nice in the hand, the blade is sharp, and the cover is a nice bonus to help keep it protected. ” - Summer D, Amazon Reviewer﻿

Looking for a high-quality knife to deliver superior performance in the kitchen? The Zwilling J.A. Henckels Pro “S” paring knife has an ice-hardened blade that has been hand-honed to be extremely durable. It’s been manufactured from Zwilling’s special formula of high-carbon without any stainless steel. Its triple-riveted polymer handle creates a comfortable grip for easy handling.

“This is my favorite of any paring knife out there. Why? because it feels excellent in the hand, very sharp, elegant looking, tad longer than most paring knifes. Can’t say enough good about it. We use these 2 we have daily.” - Yvon, Bed, Bath & Beyond Reviewer

Fashioned with a dimpled handle, the Global 4-Inch Paring Knife is a super lightweight, perfectly balanced blade. It’s ice-tempered and resistant to rust, stains, and corrosion.

“I love it!! This is one sharp little beauty of a paring knife. It’s light and feels great in my hand. It cuts everything effortlessly and stays sharp for a long time. I’ve only honed it on a steel a couple of times and it’s still sharp! Highly recommend this knife and I’m looking forward to getting other types of knives from this maker.” - Deidre C, Global Reviewer

Angled at 12 degrees per blade side, the Wellstar 2.75 Inch Paring Knife is extraordinarily sharp and perfect for everything from peeling potatoes to creating decorative fruit centerpieces. Forged with premium German steel, this knife is ultra-sturdy and built for long-lasting durability and ultimate control

“I came across this Wellstar 2 Birds Beak Paring knife on Amazon and I liked the style. It’s hard to imagine how items feel online and there wasn’t much in reviews to go by, but the price was very good being under $20. So I took the chance and ordered it. Frankly, I’m very happy I did. I actually love this paring knife... The blade is just long enough to get the job done and the handle fits in the hand comfortably to not ‘cause any fatigue when you’re peeling a lot of vegetables and fruits.” - D. Thomas, Amazon Contributor

This story was originally published by Ignacia Fulcher on 09/28/2020 and updated with new information by Juliana Clark on 08/23/2021.

