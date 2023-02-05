Slice Up a Perfect Pie With a Checkered Chef Pizza Cutter & Board Set for 20% Off

Checkered Chef Pizza Cutter & Board Set | $28 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



When you’ve got a hot, delicious, steaming pizza straight out of the oven, all you want to do is dig in. But you’ve gotta slice that sucker up first. And those flimsy little pizza cutters that look like a move Voldo can do in Soul Calibur don’t do anything unless you’re massacring a Totino’s Party Pizza. So get this Checkered Chef Pizza Cutter & Board Set instead for just $28. You get a nice, sturdy wooden cutting board with guides to help you cut each slice perfectly as well as a pizza cutter rocker to do the job right. Simply, easy, and no pushing toppings off of the side. Right now, it’s on sale for 20% off its regular price of $3 5 when you clip the on-page couon until Feb. 7. B e sure and snap one up if you want to give it as a last-minute Valentine’s gift or if you’re a regular pizza lover. It’s definitely going to change the way you experience cutting your favorite pies or whatever circular treats you enjoy often in your household.