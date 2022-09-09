Milk Street Santoku Knife | $50 | StackSocial

There is a reason we have knives of different sizes and shapes in the kitchen. Each is best fit for specific kinds of prep and you’ll have a much easier time using the right one for the right job–safer too. I’m of course a pot calling the kettle black here because I’m still chopping vegetables with I guess a steak knife? I’m not the expert but I’m sure that’s not a good thing. If I’m going to use just one knife for all purposes, I sho uld probably get one designed for all purposes like this Milk Street Santoku Knife. This is a 7" blade that is tall at the heel and keeps that height nearly all the way to the tip. This gives you plenty of room to keep your fingers safer from the edge when chopping. It’s down to $50 on StackSocial so maybe I should go ahead and just pick one up.