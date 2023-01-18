It's all consuming.
Sleep Well Outside On This EZ Inflate Double High Luxury Air Mattress With 25% Off

This EZ Inflate Double High Luxury Air Mattress is ideal for camping trips or last-minute visits.

Jason Coles
Image: Jason Coles

Have you ever gone camping and realised the mattress you decided to bring with you was no good? What if you’ve got someone visiting from far away but have no actual spare bed to help them stay somewhere comfortable and cheap? Well, this EZ Inflate Double High Luxury Air Mattress aims to solve these issues, and it’s $25 off today if you clip the coupon. This EZ Inflate Double High Luxury Air Mattress can inflate in under two minutes thanks to a built-in pump, is waterproof and puncture-resistant to make sure it lasts, is higher than some other options on the market, and is very portable too. It’s just a great thing to have if you love camping, or if you just like having a spare bed you can stuff in a closet.

