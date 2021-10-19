Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows (Set of Two) - King Size | $36 | Amazon



If you’re anything like me, you look forward to sleeping at hotels for a lot of different reasons. First, just being in a new place is fun enough sometimes. Second, you’ve got the continental breakfast, potential room service, comfy bed, air conditioning, and the pillows. I’ve slept on some awesome hotel pillows, let me tell you. But what if I said you could have hotel pillow comfort at home? You surely can, with a two-pack of Beckham Hotel Collection Pillows at Amazon, just $36 for king size or $24 for queen size. They’re clad in 250-thread count covers, breathable, and easy to clean. Perfect for side sleepers, they have the right amount of firmness for just about anyone. Plus, you can throw them in the washer and tumble dry when they need washing. You still have to do that part, sadly.