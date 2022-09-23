Govee Smart Humidifier | $65 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



As we get into the colder months of the year, the air is going to get dryer. You can counteract this in your home with a humidifier to make the air more pleasant. I myself am prone to nosebleeds and adding a humidifier to the bedroom has been a must for me. This 4L smart humidifier from Govee is Wi-Fi enabled and can be set to turn on with a schedule or even voice- controlled with Alexa or Google Assistant. They also are great for aromatherapy. Just add your favorite essential oils like lavender or eucalyptus to the base chamber to transform your living space into a cozy, soothing atmosphere . Save $15 right now by clipping the coupon on the item page.