Skip the Line and Use Your Phone to Scan & Go With Walmart+

Image : Walmart

Walmart+ (15 Days) | Free | Walmart

Walmart+ (1 Month) | $13 | Walmart

Walmart+ (1 Year) | $98 | Walmart

Walmart’s new Walmart+ membership has plenty of benefits like free delivery from your local store and member prices on fuel, but one benefit stands out for those of us who still want an in-store shopping experience, but just want more convenience and less hassle: mobile scan & go.



Here’s how it works.

First, you’ll have to sign up for a Walmart+ account (monthly and yearly options are available, and you can even try it for free with a 15-day trial membership).

Like with most of the benefits of Walmart+, you’ll need to download the Walmart mobile app to use mobile scan & go. Once you are in the store, open up the app, go to the menu, and select your Walmart+ account. Then, start shopping.

As you shop, scan the barcode on any item you would like to buy (the app even makes scanning by-the-weight produce items simple). Everything you scan is automatically added to your scan & go cart. Change your mind? Removing an item is simple — just click the “x” next to the item in the scan & go cart.

The app will show a list of everything you scan, with prices and even images of each item. You will also see a running total in real time — a helpful feature for keeping track of your shopping budget.

Once you’re done shopping, head to the self-checkout lane for the final steps. On your app, tap “checkout.” A button will appear that says “Scan QR Code.” Scan the QR code that pops up at the self-checkout register.

Image : Walmart

Then, the payment. You’ll do this in one tap in the app, with whatever pre-set payment method you entered into the app when signing up for Walmart+



After you pay, the app will instantly show an “Exit Pass.” Show this on your way out of the store. That’s it — you’re done. No waiting in long checkout lines and the entire process is contact-free.

Another benefit of mobile scan & go? No paper receipts. The Walmart app stores all the receipts from your mobile scan & go shopping trips, which is great for remembering exactly which brand of pasta sauce was the good one, or calculating how much are we spending on snacks exactly? And, it makes possible returns or exchanges simple — no more dealing with misplaced or too-faded-to-read paper receipts.

Mobile scan & go is available only to members of Walmart+, which the retailer recently launched. Members get access to mobile scan & go, as well as free delivery from stores*, free next-day and two-day shipping with no order minimum**, and member prices on fuel. There are two membership options — $12.95 a month or $98 a year. Want to try it out first? You can with a free 15-day trial that includes every Walmart+ membership perk. Just sign up at www.walmart.com/plus or download the Walmart app.

You can’t beat the convenience of getting everything you need to be delivered straight to your door. But for those times that you’ve got to pop into the store, mobile scan & go from Walmart+ helps make the shopping experience streamlined, efficient, and contact-free.