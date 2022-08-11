Duxtop LCD Portable Double Induction Cooktop | $207 | 10% off | Amazon

For extra burners, portable outdoor cooking, or overhead shots on your YouTube cooking show, this Duxtop Induction Cooktop is the secret weapon for all the situations above. Using electromagnetic technology, your cookware heats evenly, letting you fry, steam, and sauté your way to kitchen excellence. This bad boy boils fast too, for when you need pasta stat. Toggle eight cook settings between these high-powered burners; when using both burners, the cooktop automatically adjusts its wattage to keep the balance. Just wipe down the glass surface and store this compact wonder for next time you feel like searing a steak.