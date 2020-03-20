Image : Photo by STIL on Unsplash

With everything going on right now, it’s hard to achieve a semi-sense of normalcy, especially if you’re used to working in an office. Whether your pets are a distraction, you watch too much TV, or general clutter is your issue, almost anything can be disastrous when you have work to do.

Here are a few tips so that you’ll (hopefully) make it through with your projects and sanity in-tact.



Separate Your Work + Play Zones

Modern Office Desk | $77 | Amazon

Office Chair | $50 | Amazon

Ok look, if you’re used to working from home, you probably have a desk or a designated space to get shit done. Other people (not me), but other people, should block off a section of their home for the average eight-hour workday. After that, I’d consider buying yourself a desk if there’s enough room, as well as an office chair.

Clear The Clutter



6-Pack Storage Bins | $33 | Amazon

Glad Garbage Bags (90-count) | $14 | Amazon

I am a fan of ... things. I probably got it from my mother who also can’t stand to throw anything out. Assuming you have a desk, you should throw all non-essentials out of your space with the help of stretchy garbage bags. After you’ve done the purging, place everything in a couple of clear, stackable bins so you’ll easily be able to reference to things later in time.

Keep Essential Work Documents Nearby

Bamboo Desk Organizer | $27 | Amazon

6-Layer Letter Tray | $20 | Amazon

There’s nothing worse than being asked about data that you don’t have and don’t have time to look up. Sure, in the office, bits of information can be easily referenced because it was at your desk, but let’s be real, you can’t exactly go to your office desk right now.

I suggest a basic desktop organizer to help with this. You’ll thank me later.

Buy a Trash Can



Slim Wastebasket Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Slim Wastebasket | $11 | Amazon



Listen, I know this sounds obvious, but some people really don’t think of it and quite honestly, it’s sad. There’s nothing like throwing out a crumpled piece of paper to get you more productive. Plus, it’ll help you to stay at your designated work station for longer.

Organize Your Cables

Cable Organizer (3-pack) Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Cable Organizer (3-pack) | $10 | Amazon



When working from home, it’s inevitable you’ll be overwhelmed by the sheer density of cables. They’re everywhere and you probably need them. That can be simply changed by getting a cable organizer to stick on your desk. You can attach your phone charger, computer charger, and other cables all in one place.

W hile you’re at it, make sure to grab extra-long power cables for convenience.

Customize Your Workspace To Your Liking

Photo : Photo by Arnel Hasanovic on Unsplash

This last piece of advice also sounds pretty obvious, but what I mean is optimize your space in a way to make it easier to get things done. If you prefer your files on your right-hand side while your laptop is on your left, do it! If your scissors and pens are in the center of your desk and you hate ‘em, move them! All bets are off during self-quarantine! And whatever else you do, please stay healthy.