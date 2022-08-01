A cheap desk chair is a great way to ruin your back in the long term. Many of us spend most of the day sitting down. If you’re a gamer who works from home then you spend just about every waking minute in the same chair. You should at least have something ergonomic and comfortable.
Vertagear Summer Sales 2022 | Up to $200 off | Vertagear
Vertagear has a number of gaming chairs on sale right now. One in particular that caught our eye is the PL4500 which is embroidered with Swarovski crystals down to $500. You can also get one of their RGB kits to add a set of lights to either the top cutout sections around the headrest or a bottom LED kit for $200 to light up underneath like your chair is in Need for Speed: Underground 2.
PL1000 Gaming Chair | $260 | $60 off
SL2000 Gaming Chair | $280 | $70 off
SL4000 Gaming Chair | $330 | $70 off
SL5000 Gaming Chair | $360 | $100 off
PL4500 Gaming Chair (Crystals from Swarovski) | $500 | $200 off
RGB LED Bottom Kit | $200 | $100 off
SL5000 RGB LED Top Upgrade Kit | $200 | $100 off
PL4500 RGB LED Top Upgrade Kit | $200 | $100 off
