Sit or Stand With an Electric Standing Desk for 15% off

Save $60 on a sit or standing desk with USB charging ports.

By
Joe Tilleli
Graphic: Joe Tilleli

Comhar Electric Standing Desk | $340 | Amazon

You can’t just be sitting at your desk all day. That’s how you develop lower back and shoulder problems. Hunched over your laptop like a little gremlin is no way to work. Get yourself the ergonomic solution in that of an electric standing desk. This one can switch between sitting or standing with ease thanks to the motor lift mechanism and it’s even got a drawer and USB charging ports. Smoothly transition from a height of 28.3“ to that of 47.6". The motor runs quietly too. Right now, Amazon has this electric standing desk for 15% off bringing the price down to $340.

Tech